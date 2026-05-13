PM Modi orders 50% cut in convoy size, urges for more EV use in austerity push: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly directed a 50% reduction in the size of his convoy and called for greater use of electric vehicles as part of a broader austerity and fuel-saving initiative, amid economic pressures linked to the Iran conflict, India Today TV reported on Wednesday citing sources.

According to sources, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has been ordered to reduce the number of vehicles in the Prime Minister’s convoy while ensuring that mandatory security protocols remain intact. The SPG has already begun implementing these instructions.

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Sources also said that PM Modi has asked for increased use of electric vehicles in the convoy and has clarified that no new vehicles should be purchased for this transition.

The decision comes days after the Prime Minister urged citizens to adopt austerity measures, including avoiding gold purchases for a year, postponing non-essential foreign travel, and reducing fuel consumption, as India prepares for the economic impact of rising global oil prices.

In a move seen as leading by example, PM Modi has significantly reduced the size of his convoy during recent domestic visits, while ensuring that all essential security measures under the SPG protocols remain in place, according to sources.

As per the sources, the reduction in the number of vehicles in the PM Modi's convoy was implemented during his recent visits to Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad.

This move comes in accordance with PM's "Seven Appeal" to citizen aims to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, PM Modi emphasised that in present time patriotism is not merely about defending the nation at the borders but also includes responsible behaviour in everyday life.



"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," the Prime Minister had said.

Pointing to the effects of global disruptions and rising costs, the Prime Minister urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel usage by opting more for public transport, carpooling and electric vehicles.

To reduce reliance on imports, PM Modi also called upon people to reduce edible oil consumption and appealed farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and move towards natural farming.

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