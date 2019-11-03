close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi, other ASEAN leaders discuss need for working together to defeat terrorism

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed the need for working together to defeat terrorism during the 16th ASEAN-India summit held here which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

PM Modi, other ASEAN leaders discuss need for working together to defeat terrorism
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Bangkok [Thailand]: Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed the need for working together to defeat terrorism during the 16th ASEAN-India summit held here which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

Briefing media on PM Modi`s engagements in Thailand, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the MEA said, "The Prime Minister spoke about terrorism and the threat that it poses to international peace and security (during the ASEAN-India summit). Similarly, the ASEAN leaders also spoke about the importance of working together to defeat terrorism."

In his remarks at the summit, the Prime Minister underlined the centrality of ASEAN in India`s Act East Policy (AEP) and the Indo-Pacific vision and highlighted the convergence of the respective approaches of the two sides to the Indo-Pacific.

Live TV

Modi called for the intensification of the partnership between the two sides in capacity-building in areas like agriculture, science, Information Technology, Engineering and the network of universities. He also called for greater surface, maritime, and digital connectivity, as well as greater people to people contact.

In this regard, he referred to the USD 1 billion Lines of Credit extended by India to increase the physical and digital connectivity between India and ASEAN countries. The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Thailand to attend the ASEAN-India, East Asia and the RCEP summits.
 

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiASEANThailand
Next
Story

40 per cent Delhi-NCR residents want to live in other cities due to pollution: Survey

Must Watch

PT10M9S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 03rd November 2019