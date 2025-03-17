PM Modi Persuaded Russian President Putin Against Nuking Ukraine: Poland Minister

In a big disclosure showing India's diplomatic stature, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister And Secretary Of State Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use nuclear tactical weapons against Ukraine. He said that Europe wants permanent and sustainable peace in the region.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Bartoszewski said, “We had a great visit of PM Modi to Warsaw. PM Modi did persuade Putin not to use nuclear tactical weapons. We want permanent peace. We want stable and sustainable peace in Ukraine."

Bartoszewski’s statement came a day after PM Modi shared his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war in a podcast with Lex Fridman. PM Modi has said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will only be resolved when both sides join the negotiation table, asserting that there can never be a resolution on the battlefield.

In the podcast, PM Modi said that he urged Russia that war is not the solution while also reminding Ukraine that battlefields do not bring real solutions. "I have a close relationship with Russia and Ukraine alike. I can sit with President Putin and say that this is not the time for war. And I can also tell President Zelensky, in a friendly way, that brother, regardless of how many people stand with you in the world, there will never be a resolution on the battlefield," Modi said.

PM Modi further said, "The resolution will only come when both Ukraine and Russia come to the negotiating table. Ukraine may hold countless discussions with their allies, but it will bear no fruit. Discussions must include both parties."

The Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski is in India for the Raisina Dialogue. He pointed out that the discussions this year are expected to focus on major geopolitical shifts, ongoing conflicts, and economic challenges that are reshaping the international order. "I think this is the main topic of conversation, this change of the global order. New President in the United States, continuous Russian aggression in Ukraine, a new trade war, potentially, potentially changing the world based on international law into a different form. This is a very troublesome time, and definitely, these would be the main topics of discussion." (With agency inputs)