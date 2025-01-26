PM Modi Picks Up Litter At Kartavya Path During Republic Day Parade | Watch Video

New Delhi: Nation celebrated 75 years of constitution on Sunday, while several videos from the spectacular Republic Day parade have surfaced on social media, one particular clip has captured widespread attention. The viral video shows Prime Minister Modi picking up what appears to be a piece of litter from the ground. The clip has left netizens both amused and impressed.

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with grand festivities at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the nation’s military strength and cultural heritage. The patriotic fervor was palpable as President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet members, and other dignitaries also attended the event.

The video captures PM Modi walking toward the entrance to meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, when he paused briefly to pick up waste from the ground, gave it to a nearby security personnel.

WATCH Video Here

PM Modi, on his way to receive the Vice President, was seen picking up waste. Leading by example #SwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/PaGTDNTniu — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) January 26, 2025

Modi’s brief act of picking up litter during the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path has sparked widespread appreciation online. Netizens have praised the gesture, calling it a reflection of his commitment to cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

One user commented, “It’s not a photo-op; it’s his mission. He leads as an inspiration that people should not shy away from keeping surroundings clean.”

Another user wrote, “PM Modi, on his way to receive the Vice President, was seen picking up waste. Leading by example! #SwachhBharat.”

Calling the Prime Minister a "True Swachh Bharat Ambassador," another user highlighted how the act resonates with his ongoing push for cleanliness and environmental consciousness.