/PM Modi pitches India as 'launchpad for global growth' during New Zealand visit

Looking back at Luxon's own trip to India, PM Modi noted how swiftly the FTA talks had progressed since. "When you visited India, we initiated discussions on the Free Trade Agreement, and in a very short span of time, you have brought the FTA process onto the ground. This reflects our shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation," he said, also fondly recalling that Luxon's India visit had coincided with Holi. "Your visit filled our relationship with new colours, because Holi colours have their own significance of friendship, harmony, and togetherness."