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PM Modi pitches India as 'launchpad for global growth' during New Zealand visit

Speaking at the India-New Zealand Business and Sports Engagement event in Auckland, PM Modi said the FTA, negotiated in just nine months, would open fresh doors for market access, investment, technology, services and the movement of skilled talent between the two nations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 08:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
PM Modi pitches India as 'launchpad for global growth' during New Zealand visit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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