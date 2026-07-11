/PM Modi pitches India as 'launchpad for global growth' during New Zealand visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged global business leaders to look at India not merely as a market but as a springboard for growth, as New Delhi and Wellington unveiled a sweeping new roadmap for economic and strategic cooperation following their recently signed Free Trade Agreement. Speaking at the India-New Zealand Business and Sports Engagement event in Auckland, PM Modi said the FTA, negotiated in just nine months, would open fresh doors for market access, investment, technology, services and the movement of skilled talent between the two nations.
He predicted that bilateral trade would double by 2030, adding that New Zealand has already committed to investing USD 20 billion in India over the next fifteen years. "This is not just an investment but also a commitment to be a part of India's growth journey," he said.
Pointing to India's swelling middle class, fast-paced digital growth, and large infrastructure push, PM Modi described the country as the world's fastest-growing major economy. "We have made reform, performance, and transformation the foundation of governance. Today, India offers policy stability, political stability, and continuity of growth. That is why our message to the world is clear: India is not just a market; India is a launchpad for global growth," he said.
He also flagged opportunities for New Zealand to get involved in India's urban transformation drive, noting that over 8,000 projects are currently running across 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission, and invited collaboration on urban mobility, water and waste management.
Addressing Maori business leaders, PM Modi drew a link between India's own cultural values and Maori traditions, saying both "share a deep respect for nature, community and sustainability." He noted the FTA had been designed with Maori enterprises specifically in mind, to build a more inclusive trading relationship.
The visit saw the two countries formally elevate ties to a Strategic Partnership, with 18 outcome documents signed in total, including ten Memorandums of Understanding and eight major announcements touching defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, disaster relief, tourism, agriculture, sport, education and culture.
Among the standout agreements were new arrangements on maritime cooperation and hydrography, reciprocal logistics support between the Indian Navy and New Zealand's defence force, and a freshly established Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. Further pacts covered disaster management, animal husbandry and dairying, tourism, sports, maritime heritage, and cultural exchange.
Both sides set a target of lifting bilateral trade to NZ$7 billion (roughly ₹35,000 crore) by 2030, launched a new Maritime Security Dialogue, and confirmed New Zealand's entry into the maritime security arm of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative as well as the Global Biofuels Alliance. A Kiwifruit Action Plan was also announced, alongside two new Centres of Excellence for kiwifruit in Nagaland and Uttarakhand, plus fresh cooperation on Antarctic research and food technology education.
Earlier, PM Modi held one-on-one talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, calling the two countries "natural partners" that are "made for each other." The meeting was historic in its own right; PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to New Zealand in 40 years.
He thanked Luxon warmly for personally greeting him at the airport the previous evening. "Last night, your coming to the airport to receive me was a very special gesture, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for that. Your ministers were with me throughout, and I truly appreciate it," he said.
PM Modi added that hosting the events in Auckland, New Zealand's economic hub, had given the relationship fresh momentum. "For me, it is a matter of great happiness that after 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to New Zealand... you have created a new momentum and given fresh strength to India-New Zealand ties. I am thankful to you," he said.
He was visibly moved by the reception from the local Indian community. "Coming here and witnessing the love that the people of New Zealand have for India can make anyone emotional. It is truly heart-touching. This is one of the historic moments in our relationship, which will give new momentum and new energy to our friendship and bilateral ties," he said.
Looking back at Luxon's own trip to India, PM Modi noted how swiftly the FTA talks had progressed since. "When you visited India, we initiated discussions on the Free Trade Agreement, and in a very short span of time, you have brought the FTA process onto the ground. This reflects our shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation," he said, also fondly recalling that Luxon's India visit had coincided with Holi. "Your visit filled our relationship with new colours, because Holi colours have their own significance of friendship, harmony, and togetherness."
On the decision to formally upgrade ties, PM Modi said, "I am delighted that we are going to take our relationship forward through a Strategic Partnership. This milestone will motivate us to move ahead with greater energy, confidence, and determination."
He also pointed to the two countries' shared democratic character as the bedrock of their friendship. "Our democratic values and shared beliefs make us natural partners. It is as if we are made for each other. As two maritime nations, we can contribute to giving the Indo-Pacific greater strength, and our partnership can inject new energy into efforts aimed at global peace," he said, adding that the visit would help "work as catalytic agents in favour of peace."
PM Modi arrived in New Zealand on Friday, the final stop on his three-nation tour.
(With IANS inputs)
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