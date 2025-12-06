PM Modi Pledges To Make India Rid Of 'Colonial Mindset' In Next 10 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 23rd Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said India is carving a unique place for itself in a world marked by uncertainty and fragmentation. “When the world talks about slowdown, India writes stories of growth. When the world faces a crisis of trust, India becomes a pillar of trust. When global divisions widen, India acts as a bridge builder,” he said.

Highlighting India’s economic progress, the Prime Minister noted that the country’s GDP growth for the second quarter stood at 8%, far exceeding global averages. “These are not just numbers,” Modi said. “They are strong macroeconomic signals. In a world where G7 countries are averaging around 1.5% growth, India continues to be a model of high growth and low inflation.”

He emphasised that India’s transformation reflects resilience, problem-solving, and a vision to unlock the nation’s untapped potential. “When this potential is given opportunities and allowed to participate in the nation’s development without obstacles, the transformation of the country is inevitable,” he said.

Modi also outlined the country’s efforts to modernise infrastructure and industry, particularly in Eastern India, and to equip villages and small towns with facilities that foster startups and MSMEs. “Our small towns are becoming new hubs for innovation and enterprise,” he noted.

The Prime Minister took a clear jibe at previous governments, saying earlier systems “did not have faith in their own citizens.” He highlighted reforms under his government aimed at restoring trust, explaining, “A citizen's self-attested document is enough to prove its authenticity. The biggest aspect of any government is the trust the citizenry puts in it.”

He further added, “We have to make the country rid of the colonial mindset from every corner. I want to take the citizens forward with the vision for the next 10 years.”

Modi also reflected on India’s shift from reactive to proactive reforms. “Earlier, reforms were driven by crisis or political considerations. Today, reforms are guided by national goals, with targets set and every sector improving consistently. The year 2025 has seen transformative reforms, including the next-generation GST, whose impact is visible across the country.”

In a broader reflection on India’s role in the world, Modi said, “Today’s India is transforming itself and also shaping the future. This is a country full of self-confidence, rising as a key growth driver of the global economy.”

Speaking further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's space sector was previously under government control. But, we have reformed the space sector. We opened it up for the private sector, and the country is witnessing its results today. Just 10-11 days ago, I inaugurated the Infinity Campus of Skyroot in Hyderabad. Skyroot is India's private space company. This company is working on the capability to build one rocket every month. This company is building the flight-ready Vikram-1. The government has provided the platform and India's youth is building a new future on it. This is the real transformation..."

He concluded his address by paying tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas, recognising the chief architect of India’s Constitution and reaffirming the nation’s commitment to inclusive development.