PM Modi Praises GST Reforms, Says ‘Lower Costs, Brighter Smiles In Every Home’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms being implemented today, stating that they will bring smiles to every household.

“From markets to households, GST Bachat Utsav brings a festive buzz, ensuring lower costs and brighter smiles in every home!” Modi tweeted on X, sharing front-page newspaper coverage of the reforms.

From markets to households, GST Bachat Utsav brings a festive buzz, ensuring lower costs and brighter smiles in every home! pic.twitter.com/hW9ebIw3Ri — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He further wrote, "This festive season, let's celebrate the 'GST Bachat Utsav'! Lower GST rates mean more savings for every household and greater ease for businesses."

This festive season, let's celebrate the 'GST Bachat Utsav'! Lower GST rates mean more savings for every household and greater ease for businesses. pic.twitter.com/QOUGWXrC3d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2025

Earlier today, PM Modi engaged with traders and merchants from Arunachal Pradesh.

Local traders recalled that previously they had to navigate multiple taxes, but it was the Modi government that introduced the landmark reform of One Nation, One Tax through GST. They highlighted that construction costs will decrease, making housing more affordable, while cheaper raw materials will support the production of cost-effective local goods.

Representatives from the hotel industry noted that the GST reduction would boost domestic tourism, while others pointed to significant benefits for fisheries and agriculture.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi earlier today interacted with traders and merchants of Arunachal Pradesh.



Local traders of Arunachal Pradesh recalled that earlier they had to deal with multiple taxes, but it was the Modi government that brought in the landmark reform of One Nation,… pic.twitter.com/F0x8usiNkj — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025

Encouraging the participants, Modi said he has been a champion for local products, acting as their brand ambassador. He urged people to “buy Swadeshi and sell Swadeshi,” emphasising that India must become self-reliant to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The GST reforms, which include rate reductions, took effect on Monday, 22 September, coinciding with the start of the Navratri festival. The previous four-tier tax structure has been simplified into a more citizen-friendly two-rate system of 18 per cent and five per cent, according to the government.

In a national address on Sunday evening, Modi stated that Indians would save ₹2.5 lakh crore due to the GST rate changes alongside earlier income tax amendments.

“People will now be able to save more and buy what they like. With these reforms, the youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs will all be able to benefit from this Bachat Utsav (savings festival). Everyone will have something to feel happy about in this festive season,” Modi said.