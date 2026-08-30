/PM Modi praises Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 sanitation, waste management model in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given national recognition to the comprehensive sanitation and scientific waste management system implemented during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, highlighting the initiative in the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
The mention comes shortly after the conclusion of the Yatra on August 28, 2026, and acknowledges the coordinated efforts of the administration and sanitation teams in maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and environmental protection across the challenging Himalayan terrain.
The Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Jammu and Kashmir, put in place a comprehensive sanitation and waste management framework across the Baltal and Pahalgam axes, base camps and key Yatra locations.
The system was designed to serve lakhs of pilgrims while keeping cleanliness, public health, sanitation and environmental protection at the centre of pilgrimage management.
More than 8,000 sanitation facilities and supporting infrastructure were deployed across the Yatra ecosystem. These included prefabricated sanitation structures, toilets, bathing facilities and pucca bases, ensuring clean, safe and dignified sanitation arrangements for pilgrims throughout the journey.
Dedicated sanitation personnel were stationed along the Yatra routes, camps and high-footfall areas. Their duties went beyond routine cleaning to include continuous upkeep of facilities, cleanliness of public spaces, prevention of litter accumulation and maintenance of hygienic conditions along the pilgrimage routes.
Scientific waste management system
Alongside the sanitation infrastructure, a robust scientific solid waste management system was operationalised to handle the substantial quantity of waste generated during the Yatra.
The system followed an end-to-end mechanism covering segregation at source, collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal.
Official data indicates that under the Zero Waste-to-Landfill approach, a total of 414.46 metric tonnes of waste was collected and scientifically processed during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.
Waste generated at the base camps and along the Yatra routes was systematically channelled for appropriate processing, helping reduce the environmental impact of the large-scale pilgrimage.
The intervention held particular significance given the fragile ecological character of the Himalayan terrain through which the Yatra passes. By integrating sanitation infrastructure with scientific waste management, the administration sought to minimise the environmental footprint of the pilgrimage while upholding essential public health and hygiene standards.
Focus on responsible waste disposal
Information, Education and Communication (IEC) interventions were also undertaken to encourage pilgrims to adopt responsible waste management practices, use designated sanitation facilities and contribute to keeping the Yatra environment clean.
The campaign promoted a ‘Swachh Yatra’ culture, positioning cleanliness and responsible waste disposal as a shared responsibility of the administration, sanitation workforce, pilgrims, service providers and other stakeholders.
Modern technology was enabled for monitoring and field-level supervision, further strengthening the sanitation and waste management system by supporting oversight of services and operations across the Yatra routes and camps.
The coordinated approach brought together infrastructure, manpower, technology and behavioural change to manage sanitation and waste during one of the country's major annual pilgrimages.
Prime Minister Modi's mention of the initiative in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ provides national recognition to the concerted efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, sanitation teams and other stakeholders in establishing a more sustainable and environmentally responsible framework for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.
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