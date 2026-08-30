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  • /PM Modi praises Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 sanitation, waste management model in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

PM Modi praises Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 sanitation, waste management model in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The mention comes shortly after the conclusion of the Yatra on August 28, 2026, and acknowledges the coordinated efforts of the administration and sanitation teams in maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and environmental protection across the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
PM Modi praises Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 sanitation, waste management model in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: ANI

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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PM Modi praises Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 sanitation, waste management model in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
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