PM Modi Praises Trump For Gaza Peace Deal, Says ‘We Welcome...’

PM Modi welcomed the release of Israeli hostages after two years, praising their families’ courage, PM Netanyahu’s resolve, and President Trump’s peace efforts in the region.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of all Israeli hostages held in Hamas captivity for more than two years, calling their freedom a testament to courage, diplomacy, and determination.

In a statement shared on X, PM Modi said, “we welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Modi further added that he support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.

The hostages’ release came earlier in the day as part of former US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which aims to end years of conflict between Israel and Hamas through a phased truce and humanitarian agreements.

Trump arrived Israel today and received a welcome from President Netanyahu in the Knesset Chamber. Both leaders shared a stage at the Israeli parliament, and Netanyahu thanked the US President for “pivotal leadership” in that it ended the war by meeting all objectives.

" President Trump, we welcome you here to thank you for your pivotal leadership for the proposal that got the backing of the entire world. A proposal that brings all our hostages home. A proposal that ends the war by meeting all our objectives," Netanyahu said while speaking in Israeli Parliament. 

