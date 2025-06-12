Advertisement
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Takes Stock Of Situation

PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote that the tragedy is heartbreaking and added that his thoughts are with the people who were affected in this incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Takes Stock Of Situation Photos Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: After the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and informed that he is in touch with the respective Ministers and authorities who are working to assist the affected. 

PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote that the tragedy is heartbreaking and added that his thoughts are with the people who were affected in this incident.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the post read. 

The Prime Minister had a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu. 

