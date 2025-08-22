PM Modi Questions Running Governments From Jail, Supports Bill To Sack Imprisoned Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the Congress for opposing proposals aimed at the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are arrested for 30 consecutive days. Speaking at a massive rally in Gayaji, Bihar, Modi questioned why individuals holding such key positions should be allowed to operate from prison.

“Why should governments be allowed to run from jail? Should tainted ministers continue with their posts? The people expect their leaders to uphold moral integrity,” he asserted.

Modi further pointed out the disparity between ordinary government employees and senior leaders, saying, “If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a Minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail... Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption... NDA government has brought a law against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview...”

This week, three Bills were introduced in Parliament and referred to a Joint Committee. These include the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The proposed legislation stipulates that if the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, or Chief Ministers are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences punishable by at least five years’ imprisonment, they will be removed from office on the 31st day.