The 'secret' conversation: Decoding the body language of the Modi-Gandhi parliament encounter | VIRAL VIDEO

It's rare that we witness this level of courtesy from two competitive political parties in India; Saturday saw a historic event take place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an impromptu meeting with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on the premises of Parliament: while travelling through the Parliament Complex, PM Modi forged his agenda for the day and halted his vehicle to have a conversation with Gandhi—a record of that exchange was captured on video and subsequently went viral. In a brief period of time, the exchange was viewed and spread across social media.

An example of positive relations between two leaders

While being escorted through the security compound, witness accounts indicated that there were other diplomats and members of the media present who were able to concurrently observe as PM Modi and Gandhi broke from their distinct levels of courtesy. These other diplomats and members of the media did momentarily pause while visually observing the exchange, which was both straightforward and representative of the ongoing rivalry between the two leaders.

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Note of respect to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at 'Prerna Sthal'

There was a noteworthy exhibit of respect (between political adversaries) at 'Prerna Sthal' during a significant event held on Parliament Grounds where all the nation's leadership convened.

The ceremony was attended by several leaders, including:

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

The collective presence of leaders across party lines underscored the enduring legacy of Phule, a pioneer of social justice, women’s education, and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

Viral moment sparks public discussion

Clips of the Modi-Gandhi exchange have dominated online discourse, with many users viewing it as a healthy sign for Indian democracy. "Feels good seeing our Prime Minister in serious conversation with the Leader of Opposition," remarked one user on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the symbolic significance of the moment.

Despite their deep ideological differences—with Rahul Gandhi recently criticizing the government's foreign policy and PM Modi previously referring to the Congress leader as a "self-proclaimed prince"—today's encounter served as a reminder of the personal courtesies often maintained behind the political curtain.

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