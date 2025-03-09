Advertisement
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Congratulate India’s Cricket Team For ICC Champions Trophy Victory

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi congratulated India’s cricket team for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, praising their exceptional performance.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2025, 10:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Congratulate India's Cricket Team For ICC Champions Trophy Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Indian cricket team on Sunday for securing the ICC Champions Trophy.

The Indian team triumphed over New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the prestigious ICC tournament, securing their third title. India became the first team to win three Champions Trophy titles.

PM Modi shared a post on his official 'X' handle and congratulated the Indian team on their amazing triumph. "An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display," he said.

"Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride Team India's phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring. Congratulations, Champions!," Congress Leader posted on X.

 

 

