Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement of setting up fast-track courts for the swift punishment of NEET paper leak offenders. Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of harming the future of India's youth and allowing the destruction of the country's education system while protecting those responsible.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi demanded that PM Modi sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak, apologise to students and take action against those who allegedly assaulted them during their protest at Jantar Mantar.
"You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them.," he said.
Sharing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement of fast-track courts for swift punishment of NEET paper leak offenders. He alleged that the Prime Minister made the announcement because he was "shaken and rattled" by the issues being raised by students during the Congress party's protests at Jantar Mantar and across the country.
In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded. This morning he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post such as it is demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori.... the list goes on and on."
Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for 34 days over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, while activist Sonam Wangchuk, on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the same cause, has now entered his 26th day of fasting. Together, they are demanding a transparent, high-level investigation into the leak and strict accountability for those responsible.
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