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'Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, apologise to students': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi's fast-track court plan

Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh hit back at PM Modi's announcement to set up a fast-track court for the NEET paper leak case and demanded the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
'Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, apologise to students': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi's fast-track court plan

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