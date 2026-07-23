In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM does not have the courage to stand up in Parliament, speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded. This morning he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post such as it is demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori.... the list goes on and on."