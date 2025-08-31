Advertisement
PM Modi Raised Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism Issue With President Jinping; China Agrees To Extend Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. During a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that during the bilateral meeting, the Indian leader raised the issue of cross-border terrorism. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on Sunday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. During a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that during the bilateral meeting, the Indian leader raised the issue of cross-border terrorism. 

"Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He did underline the fact that this is something that impacts both India and China,  and that it's important, therefore, that we extend understanding and support to each other as both of us combat cross-border terrorism. I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing  SCO Summit."

