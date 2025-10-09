PM Modi Raises Khalistani Extremism Issue With UK PM Starmer, Demands Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer held a wide-ranging talks today in Mumbai. The two leaders announced several decisions, including investment and education besides security cooperation. During the meeting, PM Modi also raised radicalism and violent extremism by Khalistani extremists and urged action against them.

"Khalistani extremism came up in the discussions in July. It was flagged again during the discussions held today. And the Prime Minister emphasized that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies, and in particular should not be allowed to abuse the freedoms provided by democratic societies," said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said that there was a need to move against them within the legal frameworks that are available to both sides. "The Prime Minister also expressed his deepest sympathies once again and his condolences at the Manchester attack, the attack that took place against a synagogue a few days ago in the UK," he said.

Notably, Khalistani extremists have been getting a free run in the United Kingdom even after they attack Hindu temples or Indian consulates. India has been raising the issue with concerned countries like Canada, the US and the UK.

Misri stated that both sides emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation and adherence to legal processes in addressing extremist activities that endanger social harmony and public safety.

During the July meeting, Prime Minister Modi delivered a firm message to his UK counterpart, urging the British government to take concrete measures against extremist ideologies that “misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy.”

The comments came amid increasing concern over the growing influence of pro-Khalistan groups in the United Kingdom.

Notably, India and the UK also discussed increasing defence cooperation. "The UK Carrier Strike Group is currently off the western coast of India exercising with the Indian Navy under Exercise KONKAN. The two leaders discussed the possibility of collaboration in electric propulsion technology and the implementation of the Defense Industrial Roadmap, which was announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UK earlier this summer. The two leaders also discussed cooperation in the maritime domain, including in the Indo-Pacific, and welcomed progress made in establishing a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence to further our cooperation under India's initiative of setting up the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," said Misri.