PM Modi Reacts To Attack On Chief Justice BR Gavai; Says, 'Appreciate...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack on Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, inside the Supreme Court premises earlier in the day. Calling the incident utterly ‘reprehensible’, the Prime Minister said such acts have no place in a civilized society.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable,” the Prime Minister said on X.

Lauding Justice Gavai’s composure during the incident, the Prime Minister added, “I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.”

On the other hand, the lawyer who threw a shoe at CJI Gavi has been suspended by the Bar Council, said reports. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore from practicing law following the incident in the Supreme Court.

According to the suspension order issued by BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, prima facie evidence indicates that at around 11:35 a.m. in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court, Advocate Kishore—enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi—removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them toward the Chief Justice of India during court proceedings, before being detained by security personnel.

“The conduct is, on the face of the record, inconsistent with professional ethics, the rules governing advocates, and the dignity of the court,” the order stated.

Earlier, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the alleged attempt, describing the incident as "unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent."

In a post on X, Kharge said the attack amounted to an assault on the dignity of the judiciary and the very principles of the rule of law. "An attempt to attack the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court today is unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent. It is an attack on the dignity of our Judiciary and the rule of law," he wrote. Kharge underlined that Justice Gavai, who rose to the country's highest judicial office "through merit, integrity, and perseverance," had broken social barriers to uphold the Constitution.