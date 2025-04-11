PM Modi Reacts To BJP-AIADMK Alliance In Tamil Nadu, Invokes MGR, Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu BJP-AIADMK Alliance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the BJP's alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu while saying that the National Democratic Alliance will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. PM Modi's reaction came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with K Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the decision to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls jointly.

"Stronger together, united towards Tamil Nadu’s progress! Glad that AIADMK joins the NDA family. Together, with our other NDA partners, we will take Tamil Nadu to new heights of progress and serve the state diligently. We will ensure a government that fulfils the vision of the great MGR and Jayalalithaa Ji," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that uprooting of the DMK government is necessary for the progress of Tamil Nadu. "For the sake of Tamil Nadu’s progress and to preserve the uniqueness of Tamil culture, it is important the corrupt and divisive DMK is uprooted at the earliest, which our alliance will do," said PM Modi.

Amit Shah today also confirmed that Palaniswami will lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu polls, thus, hinting that the AIADMK leader may go on to become CM if they win the poll. Shah also said that two key issues - seat distribution and the distribution of ministries after the government is formed - will be decided later. "AIADMK has no conditions and demands...We will have no interference in the internal matters of the AIADMK... This alliance is going to be beneficial to both NDA and AIADMK..." said Shah.

EPS also reciprocated to PM Modi's greetings. "I extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering support to AIADMK. We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA . An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity. At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister Nrendra Modi ji , AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision," said Palaniswami.

He further said that the NDA is committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu—one free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance. "The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government—and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections," said EPS.