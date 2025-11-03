Advertisement
PM Modi Reacts To Telangana Accident, Extends Sympathy To Victims’ Families

In a tragic road accident in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, 19 people lost their lives, prompting PM Modi to announce financial aid for the victims families.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Reacts To Telangana Accident, Extends Sympathy To Victims’ FamiliesImage Credit: ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths caused by a road accident in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the mishap.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said. 

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the statement said. At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district.

