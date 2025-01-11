PM Modi Recalls 2005 US Visa Snub: ‘One Day World Would Queue For...’

New Delhi: In his debut podcast appearance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for a conversation released on Friday. Discussing India's global technological prowess, PM Modi highlighted the country's success in democratizing technology, asserting that India has set an example for the world to follow.

"In just thirty seconds, I can transfer money into the accounts of 100 million farmers. I can do the same for cylinder subsidy for 13 crore people in 30 seconds...India has taught the world how to democratise technology. All you need is a mobile. This is a tech-driven century. We have made an innovation commission and innovation fund," PM Modi said.

Modi reflected on India's rising global stature. He recalled predicting a future where the world would queue for an Indian visa. Modi shared the anecdote of when he was Gujarat’s Chief Minister and was denied a US visa.

"As the head of the state, America had refused me a visa. I held a press conference that day where I had said, "One day the world would stand in line for an Indian visa". I gave this statement in 2005. Now, it is 2025. I can see that this is now is the time for India... I used to say publicly that you (NRIs) will regret if you don't come back to India, the world is changing," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experiences and views on India's future during a recent interaction. Recalling a visit to Kuwait, he spoke about an encounter with an Indian laborer who asked, "When will there be an international airport in my district?" Modi said such aspirations reflect the driving force that will shape a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

Addressing global conflicts, the Prime Minister emphasized that India's stance is not about neutrality but about promoting peace. "During the Ukraine crisis, we were not neutral. We are in favor of peace," he said, adding that this position has bolstered India's global credibility.

He noted that India's advice to countries in conflict—Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Palestine, and Israel—has been trusted. "They trust us. This is the reason that India's credibility has increased...the world has faith in what we say," he stated.

