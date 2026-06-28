Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Seychelles, holds bilateral talks with President Herminie

PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Seychelles, holds bilateral talks with President Herminie

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders were expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Seychelles, holds bilateral talks with President Herminie
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Seychelles, holds bilateral talks with President Herminie
Narendra Modi2 min ago
2
most literate state in india10 min ago
3
US Badminton Open16 min ago
4
Karnataka News20 min ago
5
Lifestyle34 min ago