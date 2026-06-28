/PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Seychelles, holds bilateral talks with President Herminie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the State House in Seychelles on Sunday before holding bilateral talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during his two-day State Visit. President Herminie welcomed the Prime Minister at the State House, where the two leaders greeted each other before inspecting the Guard of Honour. Following the national anthems of both countries, they received a military salute.
The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders were expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The visit comes a day after PM Modi handed over the Indian-built Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to Seychelles to strengthen the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.
The vessel was formally handed over to President Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria, along with six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats.
In a post on X, the MEA said, "Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM Narendra Modi handed over the 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles' maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol capabilities."
The ministry added, "PM also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which will further contribute to the development and security of Seychelles. Guided by India's Vision MAHASAGAR, India and Seychelles continue to strengthen their robust defence partnership, contributing to security and stability in the Indian Ocean region."
On Saturday, the two leaders also planted a sapling of the rare Coco de Mer palm at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden.
PM Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday as the Guest of Honour for the country's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations. During the welcome ceremony, he witnessed a traditional Seychellois moutya dance performance, followed by a presentation of Nrutya, a folk dance from Kutch in Gujarat, performed by 18 members of the Indian diaspora in Seychelles.
This is PM Modi's second State Visit to Seychelles. Earlier this year, President Herminie paid a six-day State Visit to India.
In a statement, the MEA said India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership built on historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.
"As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the ministry said.
The MEA added that PM Modi's visit would reaffirm the strong friendship between the two countries and deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors.
(With IANS inputs)
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