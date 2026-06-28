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PM Modi receives 'Guardian of Blue Horizon' in Seychelles, dedicates it to nations fighting climate change

The award, which recognises leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development, was presented to PM Modi during his three-day State Visit to Seychelles.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
PM Modi receives 'Guardian of Blue Horizon' in Seychelles, dedicates it to nations fighting climate change
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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