/PM Modi receives 'Guardian of Blue Horizon' in Seychelles, dedicates it to nations fighting climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated Seychelles' highest honour for environmental leadership, the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', to countries working to combat climate change and protect the planet for future generations.
The award, which recognises leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development, was presented to PM Modi during his three-day State Visit to Seychelles.
Expressing his gratitude, the Prime Minister thanked the people and government of Seychelles, as well as President Patrick Herminie, for the honour.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'."
"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," he added.
Reaffirming India's commitment to tackling climate change, PM Modi said the country remained ready to contribute to global efforts aimed at building a greener and more sustainable future.
"India, on its part, stands ready to do whatever is required in making our planet greener and sustainable. This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said.
The honour recognises PM Modi's long-standing emphasis on sustainable development, environmental protection and green growth.
It is the latest in a series of international recognitions for his work on climate action and sustainability. With this award, PM Modi has received more than 30 international honours from countries and global organisations, including state decorations, academic recognitions and environmental awards.
Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the State House after being accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.
The Prime Minister is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors, including maritime security, sustainable development and climate resilience.
(With IANS inputs)
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