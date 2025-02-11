PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome In Paris, Attends Dinner Hosted By Macron At Elysee Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug as he arrived in Paris and attended a welcome dinner at the Elysee Palace ahead of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit.

"Welcome to Paris, my friend Narendra Modi," Mr Macron wrote on X as he shared a video of the PM's arrival at the Elysee Palace.

At the venue, PM Modi met several world leaders attending the AI Summit, including US Vice President JD Vance. This marked the first meeting between the two since Vance took office last month. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also shared photos of the three leaders interacting during the welcome dinner.

During his visit to France, PM Modi will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also engage in extensive discussions with President Macron on strategic cooperation, technological innovation, and artificial intelligence.rtificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit with the French President, collaborating with global leaders and tech executives to drive AI advancements for the public good. The visit is also historic, as the leaders will inaugurate India’s first consulate in Marseille, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations.

The importance of PM Modi's visit is underscored by France's warm reception, with Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu receiving him at the airport.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the update on X, stating, "PM Narendra Modi arrived in Paris to a special welcome. Warmly received by Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu of France at the airport."

After his engagements in France, PM Modi will embark on the second leg of his tour, heading to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. The visit is expected to reinforce India's global partnerships, focusing on key areas of collaboration in technology, defence, and economic growth.