PM Modi relishes 'Litti Chokha', 'kulhad' tea at Delhi's 'Hunar Haat'

PM Modi after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet reached the "Hunar Haat" on Rajpath and surprised the government officials.

PM Modi relishes &#039;Litti Chokha&#039;, &#039;kulhad&#039; tea at Delhi&#039;s &#039;Hunar Haat&#039;
Image courtesy: Twitter/Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 19) made a surprise visit to Delhi's "Hunar Haat" where he relished "litti-chokha" and "kulhad" tea at a stall.

According to reports, PM Modi after chairing a meeting of the Union Cabinet reached the "Hunar Haat" on Rajpath and surprised the government officials. Notably, the "Hunar Haat" is being organised by the Minority Affairs Ministry.

The Prime Minister reportedly spent 50 minutes, ate "litti-chokha"-the popular dish in Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. PM Modi also served tea in a "kulhad" with Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He also tweeted about his experience at "Hunar Haat" saying "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat"

A lot of people congregated in the Haat when they came to know that the prime minister was visiting the place.

The PM also interacted with artisans and appreciated their artworks. He said, "Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon..."

He also urged people to visit the place through his tweet, "The colours and diversity of India on display...Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it."

The Haat has a "bawarchikhana" showcasing the traditional delicacies of several states. The government is organising similar "haats" across the country to empower master artisans.

The "Hunar Haat", which will continue till February 23, has been organised on the theme of "Kaushal Ko Kaam". The Haat is participated by master artisans, craftsmen, and culinary experts. More than 50 per cent women are also participating in the Haat to show their skill. 

 

