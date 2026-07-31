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PM Modi remark row: 25-year-old woman booked after Jantar Mantar protest – what happened?

The complainant alleged that Singh’s comments insulted the dignity of the prime minister’s office and had the potential to disturb public order.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:24 AM IST
PM Modi remark row: 25-year-old woman booked after Jantar Mantar protest – what happened?
Image Credit: (Photo: Screen grab/Instagram video)

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