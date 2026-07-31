/PM Modi remark row: 25-year-old woman booked after Jantar Mantar protest – what happened?

New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman has been booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against paper leaks at Jantar Mantar.
Identified as Ruchika Singh, the girl allegedly made the remarks on July 23 during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over NEET paper leaks. A complaint was filed on Wednesday (July 29), following which the police registered a Zero FIR.
The complainant alleged that Singh’s comments insulted the dignity of the prime minister’s office and had the potential to disturb public order. The FIR was registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to provoking breach of peace, statements causing public mischief and defamation.
The case has now been transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, where further investigation will be carried out.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the language used by Singh, if found derogatory, could be challenged through legal remedies, but questioned the use of criminal proceedings in such cases.
"Of course, if there is any language that was used which is derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil defamation and criminal defamation against the person. However, the use of criminal machinery to go against protesters is highly condemnable and no one should be punished for any objectionable language per se," he said.
He added that criticism or offensive remarks during protests should not automatically lead to criminal action.
"I am not saying that the language is right. The language may be wrong, it may be objectionable to someone, but it is no reason to invoke the criminal machinery against such people. It leads to a chilling effect. I don't think this is acceptable to anybody, especially to the younger generation," he said.
Das also urged young protesters to be careful about their choice of words during public demonstrations.
"At the same time, I would request everyone from the younger generation to be very careful with their words, and the kind of insults and sentences that you use against people in general. That said, criminal machinery being used is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable, it should not happen," he said.
He also appealed to police authorities to maintain restraint and avoid misuse of legal powers.
The case comes days after the Delhi government said it would not take legal action against people arrested during the paper leak protests, except those with criminal backgrounds.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government supports students who participated in the demonstrations but will act against those using protests for unlawful activities.
"We stand with the students, and it is in that spirit that we issued this order. Our government has honoured its commitment to them. However, if any anti-social elements with criminal antecedents used the student protest as an opportunity to spread violence, action will be taken against them," he said.
The paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar attracted students and youth groups from across the country demanding stronger measures to prevent examination fraud and ensure transparency in recruitment and entrance tests.
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