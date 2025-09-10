Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's remark about the resumption of India-US trade negotiations. Reacting to President Trump's social media post, PM Modi said that the India-US trade deal holds 'limitless potential' and will bring a prosperous future for the people of both nations.

PM Modi's Reaction

In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest."

The Prime Minister further added that he is also looking to speak with President Trump. "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," said PM Modi.

Trump's Trade Remark

Taking to X, President Trump shared that India and US have resumed trade talks and there is no difficulty for both the nations to conclude it. "I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" said Trump on Truth Social.

India-US Trade Tariff

The trade relationship between India and the United States hit a roadblock with Trump imposing 50% tariffs on India. With US tariffs in place, India explored other markets like Russia, China and Brazil for its goods. Anti-India remarks by US officials further made the situation sour. However, India brushed aside those remarks. Trump has also been warning India against BRICS alleging that the grouping's agenda is de-dollarisation.