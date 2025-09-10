Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957877https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-responds-to-president-trumps-remark-says-india-us-trade-deal-to-unlock-limitless-potential-2957877.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-US TRADE DEAL

PM Modi Responds To President Trump's Remark, Says India-US Trade Deal To Unlock 'Limitless Potential'

Reacting to President Donald Trump's social media post, PM Narendra Modi said that the India-US trade deal holds 'limitless potential' and will bring a prosperous future for the people of both nations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Responds To President Trump's Remark, Says India-US Trade Deal To Unlock 'Limitless Potential'Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's remark about the resumption of India-US trade negotiations. Reacting to President Trump's social media post, PM Modi said that the India-US trade deal holds 'limitless potential' and will bring a prosperous future for the people of both nations.

PM Modi's Reaction

In a social media post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Prime Minister further added that he is also looking to speak with President Trump. "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," said PM Modi.

Trump's Trade Remark

Taking to X, President Trump shared that India and US have resumed trade talks and there is no difficulty for both the nations to conclude it. "I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" said Trump on Truth Social.

India-US Trade Tariff

The trade relationship between India and the United States hit a roadblock with Trump imposing 50% tariffs on India. With US tariffs in place, India explored other markets like Russia, China and Brazil for its goods. Anti-India remarks by US officials further made the situation sour. However, India brushed aside those remarks. Trump has also been warning India against BRICS alleging that the grouping's agenda is de-dollarisation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK