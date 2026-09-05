/PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years, takes Delhi Metro ride to reach centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the centenary celebrations of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), marking 100 years of one of India’s best-known institutions for commerce and economics.
The event, held on Teachers’ Day, brought together students, alumni and faculty at the college’s North Campus venue. Prime Minister Modi arrived by Delhi Metro, where he interacted informally with students, children and fellow passengers. Videos of the journey were widely shared online.
At the start of the celebrations, Modi released a Rs 100 commemorative coin to mark SRCC’s centenary.
The Prime Minister last visited the college in 2013, when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. Thirteen years later, he returned as Prime Minister, this time travelling to the campus by Metro.
Earlier in April 2026, Modi had released a special postage stamp commemorating SRCC’s 100-year journey during a meeting with the college’s Governing Body at his residence.
Ahead of the programme, Modi had posted on X that he would visit the “iconic Shri Ram College of Commerce” at 7 pm. He praised the institution for its academic excellence, institution-building and its contribution to nurturing leaders in business, public life and society.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister began by referring to SRCC’s alumni and their achievements. He said, “I am the sixth player. Today’s occasion is historic. It is also significant for the country’s education sector. Many generations who have been part of SRCC are connected here.”
He also paid tribute to the college’s founder, industrialist and philanthropist Sir Shri Ram.
“I also thank the college’s founder, Sir Shri Shri Ram ji. When a person lives for 100 years, their experiences are considered to be a sea of riches. And when an institution does so, it becomes an ocean of achievements,” Modi said.
Founded in 1926 by Sir Shri Ram, SRCC has grown into a leading institution for commerce, economics and management education in India. Over the past century, it has produced scholars, professionals, administrators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and other prominent figures.
The centenary celebrations brought together current students, former principals, faculty members and alumni, highlighting the institution’s multi-generational legacy.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present at the event.
Modi’s visit was part of his wider outreach to young Indians. The Prime Minister was expected to engage directly with Gen-Z students on their aspirations and the role of education in shaping the country’s future as SRCC enters its second century.
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