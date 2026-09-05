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  • /PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years, takes Delhi Metro ride to reach centenary celebrations

PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years, takes Delhi Metro ride to reach centenary celebrations

The event, held on Teachers’ Day, brought together students, alumni and faculty at the college’s North Campus venue. Prime Minister Modi arrived by Delhi Metro, where he interacted informally with students, children and fellow passengers. Videos of the journey were widely shared online.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years, takes Delhi Metro ride to reach centenary celebrations
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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PM Modi returns to SRCC after 13 years, takes Delhi Metro ride to reach centenary celebrations
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