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  • /PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of 8 killed in Kolkata godown shed collapse

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of 8 killed in Kolkata godown shed collapse

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of eight victims killed in the Kolkata Taratala shed collapse. Injured to receive Rs 50,000 each as SIT begins investigation.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families of 8 killed in Kolkata godown shed collapse
Image Credit: ANI. Under-construction godown shed collapsed in Taratala.Source: ANI

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