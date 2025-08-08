Advertisement
PM Modi, Russian President Putin Vow To Boost Ties Amid US Tariff Row

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi and President Putin reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 07:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, today, where the two leaders discussed the evolving situation. The call comes a day after NSA Ajit Doval met Putin in Russia and briefed him on bilateral ties. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

"President Putin briefed PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, Prime Minister reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict," said the PMO.

Prime Minister invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Notably, the telephonic call comes days after US President Donald Trump levied a 51% tariff on Indian goods, accusing India of funding Rusian war machines via oil purchase from Moscow.

