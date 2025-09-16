PM Modi’s Childhood Film 'Chalo Jeete Hai' to Screen Across Bihar On His 75th Birthday

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17, the BJP will screen the film ‘Chalo Jeete Hai’, which is based on his childhood, in all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Along with the screenings, the party will hold a two-week-long ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ that includes blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions on PM Modi’s work, and public discussions.

For the screenings, 243 vehicles with LED screens have been arranged, one for each constituency. Union Minister Nityanand Rai flagged off these vehicles in Patna on Tuesday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Film Screening to Highlight PM Modi’s Childhood

"Using around 243 vehicles fixed with LEDs, we will screen the film Chalo Jeete Hai, which is based on PM Modi's childhood. This is not just a film, but rather the reality of PM's childhood. He has seen poverty, he has seen his own mother wash utensils in others' homes, and work hard. He knows the pain of the poor; the pain of the poor is still in the PM's heart," the Union Minister said while addressing the flagging off ceremony.

BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal, also present at the event, highlighted the preparations for the celebrations. "We are going to celebrate PM Modi's birthday Sewa Pakhwada, and we have flagged off multiple vehicles today, which will show the film on PM's childhood across all the Bihar assembly constituencies. The difficulty which PM Modi has gone through, living a life of poverty, will be shown across the state," he told reporters.

The short film 'Chalo Jeete Hai' directed by Mangesh Hadawale revolves around an impressionable boy who takes inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's quote, "Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain (Only those who live for others, actually live)." The film has also won the National Award for the best 'non-feature film'.

‘Chalo Jeete Hain' is a short film which compels you to think who do you live for?



It presents an inspiring story of young Naru, destined to serve the nation. Guess who? pic.twitter.com/djjn7Rz7wM — BJP (@BJP4India) July 21, 2018

'Sewa Pakhwada'

Preparations for the fifteen-day-long Sewa Pakhwada are in full swing, with the BJP organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions to showcase the government's initiatives across the country.

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal said, "The party is making every effort to ensure that lakhs of people benefit from the blood donation camps organised as part of the 15-day celebrations."

(With ANI Inputs).