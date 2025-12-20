PM Modi’s Chopper Returns To Kolkata After Fog Prevents Landing In Taherpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter returned to Kolkata on Saturday after dense fog reduced visibility and stopped it from landing at the Taherpur helipad in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said. The fog disrupted the Prime Minister’s travel plans in the state.

Dense Fog Prevents Landing At Taherpur Helipad

According to media reports, PM Modi arrived in Kolkata at around 10:40 am and later departed for Taherpur. Dense fog disrupted his travel, forcing the helicopter to hover over the helipad before turning back and returning safely to Kolkata airport.

It is not yet clear whether the Prime Minister will switch to another mode of transport or wait for weather conditions to improve before attempting the journey again.

PM Modi's Rally And Project Inauguration Schedule

PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally titled Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha in Nadia later in the day, amid heightened political tensions over the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal. During the visit, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the four-lane upgrade of the 66.7-kilometre Barajaguli–Krishnanagar stretch of National Highway-34 in Nadia district. He will also lay the foundation stone for expanding the 17.6-kilometre Barasat–Barajaguli stretch of NH-34 to four lanes in the North 24 Parganas district.

PM Modi's Assam Visit

After completing his visit to Nadia, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to Guwahati later on December 20. During the visit, he will take a walkthrough and inaugurate the new terminal building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and address those present at the event.

On the second day of his visit to Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to martyrs at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati, at around 9:45 am on Sunday. He will then proceed to Namrup in Dibrugarh district, Assam, where he will perform the bhoomi pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of the Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd and address a public gathering.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, a project aimed at enhancing connectivity, boosting economic growth and strengthening Assam’s global engagement.