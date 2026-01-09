PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit: Itinerary Includes Somnath, Rajkot, Ahmedabad – Full Details

PM Modi Gujarat Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin a three-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. His visit is packed with cultural events, inaugurations, and bilateral meetings.

During his visit to Gujarat, the PM will participate in major religious, cultural, diplomatic, and infrastructure-related events across Somnath, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad.

Also Read- PM Modi To Visit Somnath During His Three-Day Gujarat Visit Between January 10-12

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Gujarat Visit

Day 1- PM Modi's Gujarat visit will begin on Saturday, when he will arrive in Somnath in the evening.

At 8 pm, the Prime Minister will join devotees at the Somnath Temple for Omkar Mantra chanting, followed by viewing a special drone show organised in the temple complex.

Day 2- On January 11, at 9:45 am, PM Modi will participate in the 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession honouring the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple through history.

As per IANS, at 10:15 am, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at the temple, and later, at 11 am, he will attend a public function marking the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. Later that afternoon, he will travel to Rajkot for the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region.

At 1:30 pm, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate the conference's trade show and exhibition, after which he will formally inaugurate the regional conference at 2 pm at Marwadi University and address participants.

From Rajkot, the Prime Minister will head to Ahmedabad. At 5:15 pm, he will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro, connecting Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir, at a ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir Metro Station.

Day 3- On January 12, Prime Minister Modi will meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad. Notably, the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram at 9:30 am, and then take part in the International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at 10 am. After this, a bilateral talk will take place beginning at 11:15 am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

(with IANS inputs)