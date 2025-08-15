PM Modi’s Independence Day Turban Tradition: This Year’s Orange Safa And Its Powerful Meaning

New Delhi: For 79 years, India has celebrated Independence Day with unfailing pride, and for the last 12 of them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marked the occasion not just with his speech from the Red Fort, but also with a tradition that has become his signature, wearing a distinctive turban, or safa, each year.

Independence Day 2025: The Orange Safa

This year, PM Modi arrived at the Red Fort wearing a saffron-orange turban - a choice steeped in cultural and historical significance. The saffron hue represents courage, sacrifice, and selflessness, values central to the Indian freedom struggle and the vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India). In his address, he urged the nation to work tirelessly toward realising the dreams of the country’s freedom fighters, sharing on X:

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind."

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/rsFUG7q6eP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

This visual tradition not only adds colour to the celebrations but also quietly narrates a story of unity, cultural pride, and respect for India’s regional heritage.

Here's a look back at PM Modi’s turban choices over the years:

2024: Leheriya Print from Rajasthan

Orange, yellow, and green shades danced across the fabric in a traditional leheriya print, a tie-dye style from Rajasthan inspired by wave-like desert patterns. Paired with a white kurta-churidar and light blue bandhgala, it was a vibrant nod to Rajasthan’s artistry.

2023: Multicoloured Bandhani Print

A bright Rajasthani-style bandhani print turban in yellow, green, and red stole the show, matched with an off-white kurta-churidar, black V-neck jacket, and a geometric-patterned pocket square.

2022: Tricolour Stripes

A white turban with orange and green stripes mirrored the Indian flag, paired with a white kurta-churidar and baby-blue Nehru jacket, a perfect tribute to national pride.

2021: Saffron with Pink Trail

During the pandemic, Modi’s turban featured bold saffron and red patterns with a flowing pink trail, combined with a deep blue jacket and saffron-bordered scarf, symbolising resilience and hope.

2020: Saffron and Cream

A saffron-and-cream turban symbolised cultural pride, complemented by a white kurta-churidar and orange-and-white scarf for understated elegance.

2019: Embroidered Saffron

With intricate embroidery and a patterned stole, this saffron turban celebrated India’s artisanal heritage while symbolising unity and progress.

2018: Saffron with Red Patterns

Featuring a dramatic long trail and red motifs, this turban paired with a white stole embodied courage and grace.

2017: Yellow with Intricate Patterns

A flamboyant yellow turban adorned with geometric designs highlighted India’s rich textile tradition.

2016: Pink and Yellow Tie-Dye

Bright and festive, the pink-and-yellow tie-dye turban reflected joy and celebration, closing the event on a colourful note.

The Symbolism Behind the Saffron Turban

Saffron is more than just a colour, it’s a timeless emblem of sacrifice, valor, and spirituality in Indian culture. By choosing it for the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi not only honoured the nation’s past but also sent a message of unity, determination, and forward momentum.

From Rajasthan’s desert-inspired prints to tricolour tributes, his safa tradition has become a subtle yet powerful part of India’s Independence Day identity, one that blends fashion, history, and patriotism into a single piece of cloth.

