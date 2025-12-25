PM Modi’s Personal Diary Gives Peek Into His Veneration For Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“We may break, but we cannot bend” captures the essence of a poem believed to have been penned by former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a notebook owned by a young Narendra Modi years ago.

As the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of one of India’s tallest leaders, Modi Archives — a popular social media handle on X — shared the powerful words of “Ajatashatru” Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark the occasion.

In a post on X, it said that the verse, “We may break, but we cannot bend…”, was written in the personal diary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting how deeply he admired and revered Vajpayee, who was not only India’s first non-Congress Prime Minister but also a committed patriot, a powerful orator, and a renowned poet.

Sharing an image of the handwritten verse from PM Modi’s diary, the post read: “‘Ajatashatru’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s words on courage, conviction and resolve found a place in young Narendra Modi’s diary.”

“This handwritten page from Narendra Modi’s personal diary, penned decades ago, captures the transfer of ideals from one generation to the next,” it added.

The opening lines of the verse read:

“We may break, but we cannot bend!

The struggle of truth against power,

Justice fights against tyranny,

Darkness has issued the challenge,

The final ray is the beam…”

It was during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister that Narendra Modi was appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 — a decision widely seen as reflecting Vajpayee’s confidence in Modi’s leadership abilities at a crucial moment for the state.

Prime Minister Modi has often spoken with deep respect about Vajpayee, describing him as a guiding force in his life, an enduring source of inspiration, and a leader who balanced firm nationalism with strong democratic values.

As the country observed Good Governance Day on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, stating that his leadership would continue to serve as a guiding light for India’s all-round development.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered as a visionary statesman who served as India’s Prime Minister three times and played a defining role in shaping modern India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “My heartfelt salutations to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, who resides in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his entire life to good governance and nation-building.”

The Prime Minister added that Vajpayee would always be remembered not only as an “eloquent orator” but also as a “spirited poet.” “His personality, work and leadership will continue to serve as a guiding path for the all-round development of the country,” he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow later in the day, to honour the life and ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The complex has been developed as a national memorial and inspirational centre of enduring significance.

The site features 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their immense contributions to India’s political thought, nation-building and public life.