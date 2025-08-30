Advertisement
PM Modi’s Second Day In Japan: Takes Bullet Train Ride With Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, Meets Train Drivers- In Pics

On the second day of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan, he took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday and met Indian train drivers undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company. Both leaders were headed to Sendai city.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 09:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi's Second Day In Japan: Takes Bullet Train Ride With Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, Meets Train Drivers- In Pics

Japanese PM shared pictures with PM Modi during his Bullet train ride in a post on X and wrote, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car.”
 

