PM Modi’s Second Day In Japan: Takes Bullet Train Ride With Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, Meets Train Drivers- In Pics
On the second day of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan, he took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday and met Indian train drivers undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company. Both leaders were headed to Sendai city.
Trending Photos
On the second day of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan, he took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday and met Indian train drivers undergoing training at the East Japan Railway Company. Both leaders were headed to Sendai city.
Japanese PM shared pictures with PM Modi during his Bullet train ride in a post on X and wrote, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car.”
モディ首相と仙台へ。昨夜に引き続き、車内からご一緒します。 pic.twitter.com/ggE6DonklN — 石破茂 (@shigeruishiba) August 30, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv