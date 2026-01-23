PM Modi Says Andaman And Nicobar’s Freedom Legacy Was Ignored

Advertisement
|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on India’s freedom struggle and highlighted the long-neglected historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Addressing the nation on Parakram Diwas, the Prime Minister said that after Independence, the islands’ contribution and legacy should have been celebrated with pride, but were instead sidelined due to political insecurity and selective attribution of credit.

While addressing virtually, PM Modi said, "... After independence, the history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and its achievements were meant to be celebrated and cherished with pride. However, the leaders in government at that time were plagued by insecurity.”

Without taking names, PM Modi said Congress governments focused on projecting India’s freedom movement as the achievement of a single family, which led to the neglect of the country's rich history.

“They sought to attribute the credit for our freedom solely to one family. As a result of this political self-interest, much of the country's rich history was neglected. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands continued to bear the names of British officers, symbolising this disregard. To correct this historical injustice, we have now taken steps to restore the dignity of our past," he added.
 

