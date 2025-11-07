PM Modi Says Bihar Trusts NDA’s Track Record, Not RJD’s 'Package Of Lies'

Ahead of the phase 2 polls in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, saying even the Congress no longer believes in the RJD’s promises.

While addressing a public rally in Bihar, PM Modi said, "Even the Congress does not have faith in their (RJD) promises. Congress does not even talk about the RJD's manifesto. Bihar has also rejected RJD's package of lies. The voters of Bihar trust Narendra-Nitish's track record and support our strong intentions. It is confirmed from the first phase of the polls, 'Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar... Bihar mein phir se sushasan sarkar..."

