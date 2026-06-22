/PM Modi says rising aspirations reflect trust in government's work, says even Congress expects solutions from him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the aspirations of people have grown because of the work done by his government, adding that expectations naturally increase when people believe their dreams can be realised. He said even the Congress party continues to raise demands before him because people turn to those who deliver results, while asserting that India remains committed to a "Nation First" approach.
Addressing the Republic TV Summit 2026, PM Modi said public demand does not end with the completion of one task, as people always seek better facilities and more modern services. He said some may interpret this as dissatisfaction, but it is actually a reflection of rising aspirations.
"The way our government is functioning has significantly raised the aspirations of the people of this country. When one task is accomplished, public demand does not simply end there; people desire even better work and more modern facilities... Some might view this as dissatisfaction, but it is actually an aspiration," he said.
PM Modi said people place expectations on those who deliver results. Referring to the Congress party, he said it too continues to seek solutions from him.
"There is a certain group in our country that feels something is amiss with all this. But ultimately, from whom will the people have such expectations? They will naturally turn to the one who actually delivers results. It is not just the common people; even the entire Congress party keeps saying, 'Modi-ji, this needs to be done, that needs to be done.' They keep saying this because they have faith that if anyone can get it done, it is us. Aspirations arise where people believe that dreams can be realised," he said.
Speaking about the changing global landscape, PM Modi stated that the changes taking place worldwide have created new opportunities and urged the youth, entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups to make the most of them.
"Today, the world is challenging established norms. The scale of disruption has become immense. Yet, there is another side to this: these challenges are also bringing forth new opportunities. Every young person, entrepreneur, innovator, and startup in India must focus on these very opportunities, and the government stands fully with the people, driven by a 'Nation First' spirit," he said.
Prime Minister Modi stated that India has boarded the "Reform Express" and the pace of reforms will continue to accelerate. He expressed confidence that the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians would help build a developed India.
"India has boarded the 'Reform Express,' and this momentum will only accelerate. Just as our dream is grand, our efforts will be equally colossal. It is this collective endeavour of 1.4 billion citizens that will undoubtedly build a 'Viksit Bharat'. I say this with confidence: you will witness a Viksit Bharat with your own eyes. I do not operate in a manner that requires waiting for future generations; you will see it happen yourselves," he said.
PM Modi also criticized a political faction whose guiding principle is "opposition for the sake of opposition." He remarked that while a large section of the country aspires to move forward, there are some who oppose development projects yet later question the lack of progress.
"While a vast section of the country is aspirational, there is also a political faction whose guiding principle has become 'Always Against.' This group is consumed by chronic dissatisfaction," he said.
Prime Minister Modi said such people oppose dams, solar parks, thermal power plants and nuclear facilities, but later question why electricity is not available round the clock. He added that the same people who opposed mineral mining now ask about India's rare-earth minerals market and supply chains.
Referring to technological advancements, PM Modi said those who once engaged in the "Data vs. Atta" debate are now asking what has been done on artificial intelligence, while simultaneously questioning the setting up of data centres and semiconductor plants.
"It is crucial for the country to understand the true character of these people. The youth of my country, in particular, need to recognise them; our genZ needs to grasp this quickly," he said.
Highlighting India's growing global stature, PM Modi said the country has emerged as a fast-growing, credible and reliable power. Referring to his recent participation in the G7 Summit, he said world leaders recognise that "Nation First" remains the guiding principle of India's policies.
"India is a fast-growing economy and a credible one, too. It is a rising power and India is a reliable power. I returned from the G7 Summit just a few days ago, and every world leader and nation fully understands that for the India of today, 'Nation First' is the supreme mantra and the guiding principle," he said.
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