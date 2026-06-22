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  • /PM Modi says rising aspirations reflect trust in government's work, says even Congress expects solutions from him

PM Modi says rising aspirations reflect trust in government's work, says even Congress expects solutions from him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rising aspirations reflect trust in his government's work and claimed even the Congress party expects him to deliver.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
PM Modi says rising aspirations reflect trust in government's work, says even Congress expects solutions from him
Image Credit: ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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