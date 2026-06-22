/PM Modi says rising aspirations reflect trust in government's work, says even Congress expects solutions from him

"There is a certain group in our country that feels something is amiss with all this. But ultimately, from whom will the people have such expectations? They will naturally turn to the one who actually delivers results. It is not just the common people; even the entire Congress party keeps saying, 'Modi-ji, this needs to be done, that needs to be done.' They keep saying this because they have faith that if anyone can get it done, it is us. Aspirations arise where people believe that dreams can be realised," he said.