PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line, Lay Foundation Phase 3 Expansion

Bengaluru’s metro system is run by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint partnership between the Government of India and the Karnataka government. Meanwhile, in a post on the social media platform X, Tejasvi Surya informed that both the projects are set to benefit nearly 25 lakh people in Bengaluru South, the constituency he represents.

“Hon. PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji’s visit to Bengaluru on August 10 will be a landmark moment for Bengaluru South,” Surya wrote.

“He will not only inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line Metro operations but also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase 3 - a project that received Cabinet approval within the first 100 days of his third term. Together, these projects will benefit nearly 25 lakh people in Bengaluru South,” the post added.

On August 2, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, also announced that PM Modi is set to inaugurate the 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bengaluru metro on August 10. Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone for the proposed 44.65 kilometre phase 3 project will be built at the cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

"I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister of India has kindly agreed to inaugurate 19.15 km Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra of Bangaluru metro with 16 stations at the cost of Rs 5,056.99 Cr and lay the foundation stone of 44.65 km of Bangalore phase-3 at the cost of Rs 15,611 Crore on 10th August 2025," the office of the Union minister mentioned on X.

India currently has the third-largest metro network in the world, and it is on track to become the second. With metro lines now stretching across more cities and longer distances, nearly 1 crore people rely on these networks every single day.

Closer to home, Bengaluru’s ‘Namma metro’ stands as the second-longest metro network in the country, carrying over 8 lakh daily commuters.

