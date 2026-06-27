/PM Modi embarks on 3-day state visit to Seychelles, to attend National Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour and further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.
Earlier in his departure statement, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit to Seychelles would enhance maritime cooperation while also advancing the vision of a "secure, peaceful and prosperous" Indian Ocean region.
"At the invitation of my friend, H.E. Dr Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles, I will undertake a State Visit to Seychelles from 27-29 June 2026 to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that Seychelles is a "valued maritime neighbour" and a "key partner" in India's 'Vision MAHASAGAR' and the countries' shared commitment to the Global South.
"This year, we also mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, which are rooted in mutual trust, shared democratic values, respect for diversity and deep affinity between our peoples," he said.
This tour comes just months after Seychelles President Herminie visited India in February 2026. During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Seychelles President Herminie and is also scheduled to address the Seychelles National Assembly and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.
PM Modi said that he looks forward to his discussions with the Seychelles President aimed at further strengthening the "enduring friendship". "Together, we will work to advance the progress of our peoples, and promote security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region," he said.
On being set to become the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assembly of Seychelles, PM Modi said, "This historic opportunity reflects the strong democratic values and parliamentary traditions that bind our two nations."
"I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in Seychelles, who have been nurturing the special friendship between India and Seychelles for generations, and serving as a living bridge between our two nations," he further said.
"I am confident that my visit will further deepen the longstanding bonds between the two countries, enhance maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region, and advance our shared vision of a secure, peaceful and prosperous Indian Ocean region," PM Modi added.
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