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  • /PM Modi embarks on 3-day state visit to Seychelles, to attend National Day celebrations

PM Modi embarks on 3-day state visit to Seychelles, to attend National Day celebrations

PM Modi begins three-day Seychelles visit to attend National Day celebrations, hold bilateral talks, and strengthen India-Seychelles maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
PM Modi embarks on 3-day state visit to Seychelles, to attend National Day celebrations
Image Credit: IANS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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