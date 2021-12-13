हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi shares a meal with workers involved in Kashi Vishwanath corridor construction; Watch

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also joined PM Modi during lunch.

PM Modi shares a meal with workers involved in Kashi Vishwanath corridor construction; Watch
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday (December 13) in Varanasi, sat with all the construction workers and labourers who were involved in the making of the corridor and shared lunch with them.

Modi, who thanked the workers for their dedicated efforts despite the COVID-19 pandemic in his speech earlier, can be seen sitting with the labourers and breaking the bread with them.

Here’s the video!

In the video, the prime minister can be seen enjoying a meal with the workers along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who can be seen talking to the PM about something as he enjoys his food.

Earlier today, PM Modi in the inauguration event speech expressed gratitude towards all the construction workers and labourers who worked hard to make the mega project happen and applauded them for not stopping the work even during the pandemic situation.

“Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here,” said Modi.

Sharing his vision for a new India with the people, PM Modi while addressing a gathering in Varanasi said, “I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India.”

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the prestigious Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga ghats in a grand ceremony. The event was attended by the CMs of  12 states and around 300 saints and seers from across the country.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshPM ModiNarendra ModiCM Yogi Adityanathkashi vishwanath corridorVaranasiPM Modi in Varanasi
Next
Story

Breaking: India successfully blasts off supersonic missile assisted torpedo -Watch

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Grand Inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor