PM Modi shares a meal with workers involved in Kashi Vishwanath corridor construction; Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on Monday (December 13) in Varanasi, sat with all the construction workers and labourers who were involved in the making of the corridor and shared lunch with them.

Modi, who thanked the workers for their dedicated efforts despite the COVID-19 pandemic in his speech earlier, can be seen sitting with the labourers and breaking the bread with them.

Here’s the video!

#WATCH | Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. pic.twitter.com/XAX371ThEw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

In the video, the prime minister can be seen enjoying a meal with the workers along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who can be seen talking to the PM about something as he enjoys his food.

Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi had lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor pic.twitter.com/OxJm3uZI2I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Earlier today, PM Modi in the inauguration event speech expressed gratitude towards all the construction workers and labourers who worked hard to make the mega project happen and applauded them for not stopping the work even during the pandemic situation.

“Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here,” said Modi.

Sharing his vision for a new India with the people, PM Modi while addressing a gathering in Varanasi said, “I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India.”

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor that connects the prestigious Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga ghats in a grand ceremony. The event was attended by the CMs of 12 states and around 300 saints and seers from across the country.

Live TV