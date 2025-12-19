PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport In Guwahati - Check Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday, while he will carry out an inspection of the same tomorrow. Spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, the New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually. The new Terminal Building draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”.

Prime Minister Modi shared some stunning pictures of the newly built terminal on his social media. The inauguration will mark a transformative milestone in Assam’s connectivity, economic expansion and global engagement.

The newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building, spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually, supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons and taxiways.

India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, the airport’s design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”. The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower. A unique “Sky Forest”, featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species, offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

The terminal sets new benchmarks in passenger convenience and digital innovation. Features such as full-body scanners for fast, non-intrusive security screening, DigiYatra-enabled contactless travel, automated baggage handling, fast-track immigration and AI-driven airport operations ensure seamless, secure and efficient journeys.

PM Modi will reach Guwahati on 20th December, at around 3 PM. He will undertake a walkthrough and inaugurate the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Some more glimpses of the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

On 21st December, at around 9:45 AM, Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati. After that, he will travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh, Assam, where he will perform Bhoomi Pujan for the Ammonia-Urea Project of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam's infrastructure. Increased capacity means better 'Ease of Living' and a…

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Swahid Smarak Kshetra to pay homage to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement, a six-year-long people’s movement that embodied the collective resolve for a foreigner-free Assam and the protection of the State’s identity.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomipujan of the new brownfield Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project at Namrup, in Dibrugarh, Assam, within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Furthering the Prime Minister’s vision of Farmers’ Welfare, the project, with an estimated investment of over Rs. 10,600 crore, will meet fertilizer requirements of Assam and neighbouring states, reduce import dependence, generate substantial employment and catalyse regional economic development. It stands as a cornerstone of industrial revival and farmer welfare, said the PMO in a statement.