PM Modi signals 'endgame' for LDF, pitches development push at Tiruvalla rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Saturday that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's days in Kerala are "numbered," energizing a high-octane NDA rally in Tiruvalla to rally support for a major political overhaul in the state.

PM Modi arrived in Kochi earlier in the day and flew by helicopter to Changanassery before travelling about eight km by road to Tiruvalla, where he addressed a mammoth gathering.

Throngs of supporters lined the route on both sides, signaling what BJP leaders hailed as surging NDA momentum in central Kerala. Kicking off his speech with prayers to Lord Ayyappa, Prime Minister Modi switched to Malayalam to bond with the crowd, declaring that Kerala's true development era would launch right from Tiruvalla.

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He formally projected Anup Antony as the NDA’s face in the constituency, expressing confidence in his victory and noting their long association.

The Prime Minister said his recent interactions with grassroots workers in Kerala indicated that voters are ready to “bid farewell” to the ruling LDF.

He also targeted both the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of alternating in power without delivering meaningful development.

Citing gaps in infrastructure, he pointed to shortcomings at Kottayam Medical College and flagged the need for better roads and bridges across the state.

PM Modi argued that Kerala had received significantly higher Central allocations under his government compared to the Congress-led regime at the Centre.

He promised that a BJP-led government in the state would unlock the benefits of a “double-engine” administration, accelerating infrastructure and welfare initiatives.

Highlighting key projects, PM Modi noted accelerated national highway works and the launch of Vande Bharat Express services via Kottayam. He spotlighted the Sabarimala airport's promise, blaming state government delays. If elected, the NDA would speed up these initiatives and ignite a "new development era" in Kerala, his personal "guarantee," the Prime Minister affirmed.

(with IANS inputs)

