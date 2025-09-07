Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956752https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-sits-in-last-row-among-bjp-mps-during-party-workshop-2956752.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi Sits In Last Row Among BJP MPs During Party Workshop

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the BJP workshops at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex, choosing to sit in the last row among fellow MPs, as the session unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the Centre's sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. 

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 03:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Sits In Last Row Among BJP MPs During Party Workshop PM Modi sitting in last row among BJP MPs. (Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the BJP workshops at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex, choosing to sit in the last row among fellow MPs, as the session unanimously passed a resolution endorsing the Centre's sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. 

In a rare gesture, PM Modi joined all BJP parliamentarians as an ordinary member, seated beside other MPs in the last row of the auditorium.

The workshop passed the recent approval of major GST reforms by the GST Council on September 3, marking one of the most significant overhauls of India's indirect tax regime.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Council's decision reduced the number of tax slabs and slashed rates across a wide range of essential goods and services.

These reforms were in line with the promise made by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, where he had assured the middle class of relief under the GST framework.

As per the new structure, only two main slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent -- will remain, while a higher 40 per cent rate will be applied to sin goods.

Officials stated that the revised structure is aimed at increasing disposable income for ordinary citizens, which in turn is expected to stimulate consumption and boost economic growth.

Several essential items, including groceries, footwear, textiles, fertilisers and renewable energy products, will now become cheaper under the revised slabs.

Goods that were earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent have largely been shifted into the two primary categories, thereby easing the financial strain on households.

The government has projected that these reforms will not only provide relief to the middle class but also give fresh momentum to the economy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK