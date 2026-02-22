PM Modi slams Congress' 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit, says 'country knows party is already naked...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress, slamming its “shirtless” protest during the recent India AI Impact Summit. He accused the party of turning the platform into a venue for “dirty and naked politics.” The remarks came after cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a shirtless protest on February 20.

Addressing a public gathering in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that the Congress had turned a global event into a platform for politics.

"There are some political parties within the country that cannot digest India's success. You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India. I want to ask the people of Meerut: Were you proud of this AI conference?... The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, so why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?" the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the AI Global Summit was a national event, and not a BJP function. He also asserted that no BJP leader was present at the time of the protest. He accused Congress of breaking decorum and disrespecting a forum meant to showcase India's technological progress.

"This corrupt policy of Congress is being condemned by the entire country," he said.

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country… https://t.co/fa5yKag8oq pic.twitter.com/81zAr1Qsar — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2026

What happened during AI Summit protest?

On February 20, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

PM Modi's speech today

Today, in his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's growing global stature and said that developed nations are now eager to enter into trade agreements with India.

"There was a time when the Congress government, despite wanting to, could not make agreements with developed countries because the world hesitated to deal with a government notorious for scams. Today, developed countries are eager to connect with India. The world feels India can provide solutions to the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

Referring to Meerut and western Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said farmers, textile workers, artisans, and traders have consistently supported the BJP's development agenda. He accused Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the BSP of continuing "toxic politics," while asserting that the BJP has made development its guiding principle.

"If there is one universal thing, it is development. The Metro and the Meerut Metro are examples of that," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. From there, he undertook the Metro Ride to Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students.

(with ANI inputs)