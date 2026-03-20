PM Modi speaks to Bahrain King: Strong call to secure global shipping lines amid Middle East war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday, discussing the importance of ensuring the free navigation of ships amid the ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

During their conversation, both leaders emphasised the need to keep shipping routes open, secure, and uninterrupted.

They also reviewed the current situation in the West Asian region and strongly condemned attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, noting their serious impact on global food, fuel, and fertilizer security.

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Prime Minister Modi extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the King and the people of Bahrain and expressed his appreciation for the King’s continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in the country.

Had a fruitful discussion with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. Conveyed warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to him and the people of Bahrain.



We discussed the current situation in the West Asian region. Condemned attacks on the energy… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2026

(This is a developing story.)