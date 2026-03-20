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NewsIndiaPM Modi speaks to Bahrain King: Strong call to secure global shipping lines amid Middle East war
MIDDLE EAST WAR

PM Modi speaks to Bahrain King: Strong call to secure global shipping lines amid Middle East war

Strong call to secure global shipping lines amid Middle East war

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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PM Modi speaks to Bahrain King: Strong call to secure global shipping lines amid Middle East war Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa (File Image Credit: X/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday, discussing the importance of ensuring the free navigation of ships amid the ongoing situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

During their conversation, both leaders emphasised the need to keep shipping routes open, secure, and uninterrupted.

They also reviewed the current situation in the West Asian region and strongly condemned attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, noting their serious impact on global food, fuel, and fertilizer security.

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Prime Minister Modi extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the King and the people of Bahrain and expressed his appreciation for the King’s continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in the country.

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

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