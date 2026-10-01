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  • /PM Modi speaks to family of Capt. Smit Machchhar; praises is bravery for averting tragedy

PM Modi speaks to family of Capt. Smit Machchhar; praises is bravery for averting tragedy

Prime Minister also assured all possible assistance to the pilot, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical treatment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
PM Modi speaks to family of Capt. Smit Machchhar; praises is bravery for averting tragedy

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