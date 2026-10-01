/PM Modi speaks to family of Capt. Smit Machchhar; praises is bravery for averting tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar's wife and parents, praises pilot's bravery that helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy; says Indian missions are providing all possible assistance, GoI sources say.
PM Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar. The PM applauded the bravery of Captain Smit, which saved hundreds of lives. PM also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible help: GoI sources pic.twitter.com/EYLEFxhiC7— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026
Captain Smit was the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis, after his Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked him to purpousfully take down the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.
"PM Modi has spoken to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar. PM applauded the bravery of Captain Smit, who saved hundreds of lives," sources said.
The Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions are extending all possible assistance to the pilot, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical treatment.
Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was awaiting a detailed update on Machchhar's health and remained in touch with his family. The mission also assured them that it would provide all possible assistance in coordination with the Saudi authorities.
Meanwhile, PM Modi took to X earlier in the day to hail Captain Smit Machchhar, calling him a "hero" who displayed "immense courage" and "unwavering resolve" to protect the lives of those on board.
The pilot was attacked during the flight but continued to act to protect passengers and crew, eventually leading to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy."
"India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he added.
The Prime Minister also prayed for the pilot's "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also praised Captain Machchhar for his "extraordinary bravery" in preventing what he described as a potential mid-air catastrophe. The pilot was allegedly attacked during the flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew.
In a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on X, Netanyahu said Machchhar showed exceptional courage despite suffering serious injuries.
"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said.
According to the Israeli Prime Minister, Machchhar was stabbed and seriously wounded during the incident. Despite his injuries, he fought back, resisted the attacker, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew members to overpower the assailant.
Netanyahu said the pilot's actions prevented what could have turned into a major aviation disaster.
"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals," the Israeli Prime Minister stated.
Netanyahu also expressed concern for the injured pilot, wishing him a "speedy and full recovery" and describing him as "a true hero".
(with agencies inputs)
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