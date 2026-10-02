/PM Modi speaks to injured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who saved flydubai flight, praises his bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Captain Smit Machchhar, praising the Indian pilot for his bravery during the flydubai incident in which he helped thwart an alleged attack by the co-pilot, potentially saving the lives of those on board the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.
During the conversation, Machchhar shared details of his experience with the Prime Minister and spoke about what gave him the courage to respond during the incident. PM Modi lauded his courage and wished him a speedy recovery.
India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, said Machchhar is in stable condition and recovering well at a hospital in the UAE. Mittal, who met the injured pilot and his family, said Machchhar remained in high spirits and was “smiling and also laughing.”
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