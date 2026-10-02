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  • /PM Modi speaks to injured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who saved flydubai flight, praises his bravery

PM Modi speaks to injured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who saved flydubai flight, praises his bravery

PM Narendra Modi spoke with injured flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, praised his bravery during the cockpit incident and wished him a speedy recovery, while India’s UAE envoy said he was stable and recovering well.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
PM Modi speaks to injured Indian pilot Smit Machchhar who saved flydubai flight, praises his bravery
Image Credit: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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