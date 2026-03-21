PM Modi speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian: Conveys Eid greetings, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, conveying Eid and Nowruz greetings while discussing the current situation in West Asia.

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PM Modi also condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, noting that the actions pose a threat to regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

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"Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the call.

"Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Appreciated Iran's continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran," Prime Minister Modi added.

Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.



Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

Earlier, both leaders had spoken on March 12 when Prime Minister Modi had conveyed his concern over the escalating tensions in the region, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure. He had also reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi had highlighted the importance of unhindered transit of goods and energy, noting that disruptions could have far‑reaching consequences for India’s economy and regional stability.

Pezeshkian had then briefed PM Modi on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi have also held several conversations over the past few weeks since the outbreak of the conflict on February 28.

(with IANS inputs)