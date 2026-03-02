Advertisement
NewsIndiaPM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, calls for 'early cessation of hostilities'
ISRAEL-US STRIKES ON IRAN

PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, calls for 'early cessation of hostilities'

Earlier, PM Modi also spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, strongly condemning the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 06:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, calls for 'early cessation of hostilities'Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, as tensions escalated sharply in the Middle East after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel joint strikes and Iran carried out retaliatory strikes across the region.

PM Modi discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and stressed that ensuring the safety of civilians should be the top priority.

PM Modi also reiterated "The need for an early cessation of hostilities."

In a post on X early on Monday, PM Modi said, "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," the Prime Minister wrote."

The phone call came just hours after PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), India’s top decision-making body on security and strategic affairs. The meeting was convened soon after he returned to New Delhi following a two-day visit to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

According to the report, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the rapidly evolving situation following the joint US-Israel strike on Iran and the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials.

Discussions focused on the safety of Indian nationals in the Middle East and contingency plans in case the conflict escalates. Around 10,000 Indians are in Iran, over 40,000 in Israel, and nearly nine million across West Asia and the Gulf. Regional airspace disruptions have left hundreds stranded in transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha.

The CCS also assessed the potential impact of Iran’s reported closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India’s oil imports. The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian missions are in constant contact with citizens and have activated helplines.

The conversation comes amid rising tensions following a joint missile strike, dubbed Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury, carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran on February 28. 

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the February 28 strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel and almost all the US bases in the region, escalating the wider Middle East conflict.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have launched attacks on 27 bases in the Middle East, including in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iraq etc. 

